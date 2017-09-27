Tom Brady wins AFC offensive player of the week again this week

Tom Brady is on a roll, and the league can’t find anyone else to give its weekly award to.

The Patriots quarterback was named AFC offensive player of the week for the second straight week. It’s the third time in his career he’s won it back-to-back weeks, and he already had more of the weekly awards than any player.

Brady was 25-of-35 passing for 378 yards and five touchdowns in New England’s 36-33 win over Houston.

It’s becoming a bit ho-hum, but Brady rebounded from a bad night in the opener with two spectacular weeks, which could be bad news for the Panthers this week after they were strafed by the Saints.