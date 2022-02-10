Tom Brady with a winning tweet on anniversary of Bucs’ Super Bowl boat parade

Tom Brady may be retired from football. However, the GOAT remains every bit as sharp on social media.

The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback showed a brilliant touch when commenting on reports it was a year since his fun time at the Bucs’ Super Bowl parade, one year ago.

This is the perfect tweet because just about everyone has been there at some time in their lives.

Imagine if the entire internet commemorated the anniversary of the time you had one too many margaritas… https://t.co/y7oDTzoJUZ — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 10, 2022

Brilliant.