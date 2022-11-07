Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady became the first player in NFL history to throw for 100,000 yards during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Rams, but that wasn’t the focus of his attention after the final whistle.

Brady hit rookie tight end Cade Otton for a game-winning one-yard touchdown in the final minute to cap an impressive drive and end a three-game Tampa losing streak. It was the 43rd time that Brady has authored a fourth quarter comeback, which tied Peyton Manning for the most in league history but didn’t impress Brady any more than moving into six figures for passing yards.

“It’s all about the win,” Brady said, via Jenna Laine of ESPN.com. “It’s all about the win, man. I never cared about the [records]. All about the win.”

Brady’s used to winning a lot more than he has this season, but Sunday’s result gives the Bucs a chance to turn things around before the year is out.

Tom Brady: It’s all about the win, not about the records originally appeared on Pro Football Talk