Can Tom Brady win the MVP at 43?
Senior NFL Writers Charles Robinson & Terez Paylor discuss the possibility of the future Hall of Fame quarterback of the Buccaneers claiming his 4th career league MVP award at season’s end. Sunday night’s game against the Saints is a must win, as is a big second half of the season. Something that seems attainable if his talented targets including the newly signed Antonio Brown stay healthy. Hear the full conversation on the Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.