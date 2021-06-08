Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady‘s recovery from knee surgery continues to look like a successful one.

Head coach Bruce Arians said last week that he thought Brady would be doing a lot of coaching during the team’s mandatory minicamp this week, but it doesn’t sound like Brady limited himself on Tuesday. Arians said, via Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times, that Brady “went full speed” in the team’s workout.

That’s a good sign for Brady’s health and a good sign for where the Bucs offense will be once they shift from practicing to playing games later this year.

Every player on the Bucs roster was present on Tuesday, but rookie wideout Jaelon Darden, veteran receiver Antonio Brown, tight end O.J. Howard, and defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh did not practice due to injuries.

Tom Brady “went full speed” at Bucs minicamp originally appeared on Pro Football Talk