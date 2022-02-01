Tom Brady went 5-1 vs. Rams while with Patriots, but 0-3 with Buccaneers

The news that everyone suspected was made official on Tuesday: Tom Brady is retiring from the NFL after 22 seasons, seven Super Bowl wins and 15 Pro Bowl selections. He’s undoubtedly the greatest quarterback of all time, holding NFL records for completions, passing yards, touchdown passes, playoff wins and Super Bowl victories.

Brady spent most of his career in the AFC, so he only faced the Rams once every four years in the regular season. But the Rams and Patriots met twice in the Super Bowl during his time in New England, both of which were won by Brady.

Assuming he doesn’t miraculously come out of retirement in the future, Brady’s last game in the NFL came against the Rams – which is almost fitting considering they were the team he beat for his first Super Bowl ring. Los Angeles beat the Buccaneers in the divisional round of the playoffs on Jan. 23, a narrow 30-27 win after Brady led Tampa Bay to a miraculous second-half comeback to erase a 27-3 deficit.

Last player to sack TB12: Leonard Floyd

Last player to force a fumble on TB12: Von Miller

Last player to pick off TB12: Nick Scott

Last team to beat TB12: LA Rams Think you gotta feel pretty cool to know you're the last one if you're any of these guys. — Sosa Kremenjas (@QBsMVP) February 1, 2022

The Rams may have had the last laugh against the GOAT, but Brady won two Super Bowls against them and finishes his career with a winning record when facing the Rams.

As a member of the Patriots, Brady went 5-1 against the Rams, including those two Super Bowl wins. He threw nine touchdown passes and three interceptions in those games, throwing for 1,399 yards and being sacked just seven times.

With the Buccaneers, he had far less success. He went 0-3 against the Rams while in Tampa Bay, throwing four touchdown passes and three interceptions. He did average 325.7 yards per game against the Rams, but he never did beat them with the Bucs.

In total, he finishes his career against St. Louis/Los Angeles with a 5-4 record, 13 touchdown passes six interceptions and 13 sacks taken. He was 2-1 against them in the postseason but only had two touchdown passes and two picks in those three games.

