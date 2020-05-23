Neither Manning brother has been active on social media over the years, but Eli Manning changed that Saturday by announcing he's officially on Twitter.

To paraphrase Jimmy Chitwood, "I don't know if it'll make any change, but I figure it's time for me to start playing social media." pic.twitter.com/Af8IFMOiEQ — Eli Manning (@EliManning) May 23, 2020

Better late than never, right?

Ex-New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady welcomed the former New York Giants QB into the Twitter world with a tweet that perfectly sums up their history together.

"Welcome @EliManning, In typical fashion, you never showed up until the 4th quarter anyway," Brady wrote, referencing Manning's two Super Bowl victories against him in 2007 and 2012.

Welcome @EliManning, In typical fashion, you never showed up until the 4th quarter anyway 😜 https://t.co/Wbun1VS2A0 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 23, 2020





Download the MyTeams app for the latest Patriots news and analysis

Patriots fans don't need to be reminded of how those two Super Bowls unfolded. But for those who need a refresher, they both ended with Manning putting together miraculous fourth-quarter drives that led New York to victory. David Tyree's helmet catch all but sealed the deal in Super Bowl XLII, then Manning did it again with an incredible sideline throw to Mario Manningham in Super Bowl XLVI.

At least Brady has a sense of humor about it after all these years.

Manning announced his retirement from the NFL in January. Brady ended his historic Patriots tenure and signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a two-year deal in March.

Tom Brady welcomes Eli Manning to Twitter with A+ tweet originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston