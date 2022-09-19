Tom Brady on Week 2 win vs. Saints: 'It was an emotional game'
Cooper Kupp has at least 5 catches in 23 straight games, tying DeAndre Hopkins for the 2nd-longest streak ever
Jaguars tight end Evan Engram believes the team has plenty left to show, and can build on this week’s shutout win against the Indianapolis Colts.
Amon-Ra St. Brown caught nine passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns and had a key run in the third quarter as the Detroit Lions improved to 1-1.
The Arizona Cardinals recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown in overtime against the Las Vegas Raiders to complete an unlikely comeback.
Riquna Williams (Las Vegas Aces) with a 3-pointer vs. Connecticut Sun, 09/18/2022
Game recap and notes from Bengals vs. Cowboys in Week 2.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will have an unprecedented weekly schedule in his 23rd NFL season, per a report.
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan delivered bad news about the severity of quarterback Trey Lance‘s injury during his postgame press conference on Sunday and he also fielded questions about the play that ended with Lance breaking his ankle. Lance ran for a short gain on 2nd-and-8 from the Seattle 21-yard-line and Shanahan was asked if [more]
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance was carted off the field late in the first quarter on Sunday. Lance ended up breaking his ankle.
The tweets about the Browns say it all. After a shocking loss to the New York Jets, Cleveland fans took to social media and sounded off.
Jimmy Garoppolo walked away with a win and more than $350,000 on Sunday after he took over as the 49ers' quarterback against the Seahawks.
Jimmy Garoppolo came in relief for Trey Lance after the 49ers' 22-year-old quarterback was ruled out with an ankle injury. Twitter had a thing or two to say.
Lattimore and Evans have been here before.
The 49ers lost Lance to an ankle injury late in the first quarter.
Tom Brady took his anger out on a tablet device during the Buccaneers' Week 2 matchup vs. the Saints.
Very few, if any, high school athletes are under the microscope that Arch Manning is. On Friday night in New Orleans, the Texas commit blocked out all of the noise and delivered an epic performance under the lights. Down 32-14 at the half, Isidore Newman needed points in a hurry.
Former NFL quarterback Matt Hasselback didn't hold back when discussing the Patriots' offensive coaching staff Sunday on ESPN.
Trey Lance has been ruled out of the 49ers-Seahawks game with a right ankle injury and replaced by former starting QB Jimmy Garoppolo.
The Jets scored twice, and recovered an onside kick, with under two minutes to play.
