Tom Brady wears shirt with high school yearbook photo to Buccaneers-Packers game

Tom Brady wears awesome throwback T-shirt before Bucs game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady turned back the clock ahead of Sunday's game vs. the Green Bay Packers.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback showed up to Raymond James Stadium wearing a T-shirt with one of his high school yearbook photos on it. Underneath the photo was a quote that read, "Greatness lasts forever."

Take a look below:

To put that throwback picture into perspective, the 45-year-old Brady graduated from Junipero Serra High School in 1995. The photo on the T-shirt was taken during his freshman year.

Between that and his infamous NFL combine photo, Brady is no stranger to old pictures of himself going viral. Sunday's throwback, however, appeared to be a promotion of his "BRADY" apparel brand.

Brady looks to get the Bucs off to a 3-0 start to the season with a victory over Green Bay. He'll have his work cut out for him as his top wide receivers Mike Evans (suspension), Chris Godwin, and Julio Jones will each miss the Week 3 matchup.