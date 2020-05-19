It's going to take a while for New England Patriots fans to get used to seeing Tom Brady wearing a Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmet, and we got our first look at that sight Tuesday.

Brady and several Buccaneers players took part in a morning workout at a local prep school in the Tampa Bay area, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Download the MyTeams app for the latest Patriots news and analysis

The Tampa Bay Times took a bunch of photos of Brady, who was seen wearing an orange-colored Bucs practice shirt and a team helmet. Check out the 42-year-old quarterback's new look in the tweets below.

ICYMI: Tom Brady and several Bucs offensive players gathered at a Tampa HS for an informal practice. And we were there. See all the photos here: https://t.co/UdoOZAx4ew — Tampa Bay Times (@TB_Times) May 19, 2020

Tom Brady, Bucs players take the field at Tampa's Berkeley Prep: exclusive photos https://t.co/fqLKV3bo7J — Sports by Tampa Bay Times (@TBTimes_Sports) May 19, 2020

It's certainly a strange sight for Patriots fans, especially after Brady played 20 years and won six Super Bowl titles in New England.

Brady's new Tampa Bay jersey actually is one of the hottest items among NFL merchandise. After the Buccaneers unveiled their new jerseys in April, they became the highest-selling team on the Fanatics store, and Brady was the highest-selling athlete across all sports.

Patriots fans still have to wait a few months to see Brady play for the Bucs in a real game. Tampa Bay's Week 1 matchup is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 13 against the New Orleans Saints.

Tom Brady wearing Buccaneers-colored jersey, helmet is strange sight for Patriots fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston