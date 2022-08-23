Tom Brady wasn't on 'The Masked Singer', Kayvon Thibodeaux cut block controversy & why the AFC North is wide open

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

Charles Robinson is joined by Frank Schwab for a look around the league, starting off with Tom Brady's return from an 11-day excused absence and the ridiculous rumors that he may have been appearing on The Masked Singer. The guys debate the true meaning of Brady's time away and how this is all likely the opening beats to Tom Brady's final year.

Later in the show, Charles & Frank talk about Kayvon Thibodeaux's injury during a preseason game & how it re-ignited a league-wide debate about cut blocks. They also have some final words on Deshaun Watson's 11-game suspension and why the league settled with him. Closing out the podcast, they discuss the suddenly wide-open AFC North, why the Baltimore Ravens can bounce back and why a Kenny Pickett-led run to the playoffs for the Pittsburgh Steelers isn't completely out of the question.

0:15 Tom Brady absence and return to Tampa

19:40 Kayvon Thibodeaux's controversial injury

30:15 Final thoughts on Deshaun Watson's suspension

37:15 Baltimore Ravens outlook and Lamar Jackson contract

43:00 Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals outlook

46:40 Pittsburgh Steelers outlook

51:55 General AFC talk

Please support Terez Paylor's legacy:

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

