Tom Brady: I wasn’t criticizing officials with tweets about penalties

As officials were flooding the field with penalty flags during the first half of Thursday night’s game between the Jaguars and Titans, plenty of people on Twitter were sharing their thoughts about how the constant penalties were making it hard to continue watching the game.

Most of those people had their takes limited to their followers. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has a lot of those and his two tweets on the subject wound up being blasted out to a lot of other people as well.

Brady’s first tweet read “Too many penalties. Just let us play!!!!” He returned seven minutes later with “I’m turning off this game I can’t watch these ridiculous penalties anymore.”

Brady was asked if he heard anything about not criticizing officiating in such a public manner.

“I didn’t say anything about the officiating. I didn’t criticize the officials. I’m very pro-ref,” Brady said with a smile, via Allan Bell of CBSSportsline.com.

Others likely have a different take on the opinions shared on social media Thursday night.