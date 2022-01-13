Four years ago, the Eagles beat Tom Brady and the Patriots to win the Super Bowl. After the game, Brady didn’t shake hands with quarterback Nick Foles.

During a Thursday press conference, Brady was asked whether he’s aware that Eagles fan remain “obsessed” with the fact that Brady snubbed Foles.

“No, I’m not,” Brady said. “I’m not.” (Brady’s demeanor was eerily similar to Ryan’s when denying that he left a certain package on Michael Scott’s carpet.)

“I’ve shaken Nick’s hand plenty of times, though,” Brady added. “So I have a lot of respect for Nick. I try to be a good sport as best I can. I know it doesn’t always look like that, because sometimes I get a little pissed out there. But for the most part I try to be a good sport.”

Brady may have shaken hands with Foles after victories by Brady’s team. However, when Foles and the Bears beat Brady in the notorious “fourth down?” game, Brady once again sidestepped a postgame handshake.

Foles won’t be there this time, obviously. If the Eagles stun the Bucs, will Brady shake hands with Jalen Hurts? We’ll see.

Tom Brady wasn’t aware Eagles fans remain miffed he didn’t shake hands with Nick Foles originally appeared on Pro Football Talk