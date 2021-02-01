Tom Brady wanted to be like Joe Montana, Steve Young in high school

Brady just wanted to be like two 49ers legends in high school originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

When Tom Brady was growing up, he, like so many others in the Bay Area, idolized two 49ers quarterbacks: Joe Montana and Steve Young.

Montana and Young are two of the main reasons Brady even played high school football in the first place.

"When I showed up as a freshman in high school -- didn't know how to put pads in my pants," Brady said during virtual Super Bowl Media Opening Night. "I was just hoping to play high school football, because I wanted to be like Joe Montana and Steve Young."

Brady, born in San Mateo, grew up an avid 49ers fan. He attended Junipero Serra High School, where he starred in football and baseball and graduated in 1995. Earlier that year, Young and the 49ers dominated the San Diego Chargers, 49-26, in Super Bowl XXIX. Young was named MVP of the game after throwing a Super Bowl-record six touchdowns in the win.

It was his first and only Super Bowl win as the 49ers' starting quarterback. He also won two while backing up Montana.

Montana went a perfect 4-0 in Super Bowls, and was named MVP of the game three times.

Brady already passed his idol, Montana, in Super Bowl wins and enters Super Bowl LV 6-3 in the Big Game. Now, he's looking to do what Montana couldn't: Win a ring with more than one team.

Montana reached the AFC Championship Game his first year after being traded from the 49ers to the Kansas City Chiefs, but never reached the Super Bowl during his two years in Kansas City.

Brady already has cemented his legacy as the greatest quarterback to play the game. On Sunday against the Chiefs, ironically, he'll look to one-up Montana once again.

