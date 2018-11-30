Tom Brady wanted to find fan who lost house in California fire but saved his Brady jersey

Tom Brady asked his Instagram followers to help track down a fan who was affected by fires in California. (AP)

There are many, many horrible stories from the fires that hit California, and one caught the eye of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

On Instagram, Brady highlighted a post from a fan named Christian. Christian said in a fire at his house in Paradise, California, on Nov. 8, he was only able to save one item: His No. 12 Patriots jersey. Brady grew up in the Bay Area.

Brady called on his Instagram followers to help him get an address for Christian, to send him an autographed ball to go with his jersey.





According to the Boston Globe, Brady later gave a shout out to another Instagram account for “helping track down an address.”

It’s a minor gesture in the big picture. Presumably Christian has a lot more to worry about than getting a ball from Brady. But it’s a nice thing for Brady to track him down and it hopefully makes a fan’s day after a tough time.

More Patriots news from Yahoo

– – – – – – –

Frank Schwab is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!



Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

Apple Podcasts• Stitcher • Google Podcasts