Tom Brady vs. Aaron Rodgers history: How the two QBs have fared head-to-head

Brady vs. Rodgers: How the two QBs have fared in 3 matchups

Sunday's NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers will mark the fourth meeting between future Hall of Famers Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

Brady and the Bucs beat the New Orleans Saints 30-20 on Sunday, bringing the 43-year-old to the 14th conference championship of his storied career. Rodgers and the Packers earned a 32-18 victory over the Los Angeles Rams to set up the first postseason matchup between the two quarterbacks.

Brady is a betting underdog for the upcoming NFC title game despite being 2-1 vs. Rodgers in his career and blowing out the Packers back in Week 6. However, Sunday's game will take place at Lambeau Field, where the then-New England Patriots QB lost to Rodgers in 2014.

While we look ahead to what's sure to be a thrilling matchup, here's a look back at how Brady and Rodgers have fared against one another in their three previous meetings.

The first-ever Brady vs. Rodgers matchup took place at Lambeau Field in 2014. Both teams had Super Bowl aspirations with the Patriots entering the week at 9-2 and the Packers at 8-3.

Rodgers outdueled Brady in this one, completing 24 of 38 passes for 368 yards and two touchdowns. His go-to target Davante Adams finished with six catches for 121 receiving yards, and both Jordy Nelson and Richard Rodgers contributed TDs in Green Bay's victory.

Brady completed 22 of 35 pass attempts for 245 yards and two touchdowns, both of which were caught by wideout Brandon LaFell. Running back Brandon Bolden also scored.

Brady's revenge came four years later in Foxboro as the Patriots defeated the Packers on Sunday Night Football.

The marquee matchup was tied into the fourth quarter, then Brady came through with two touchdown drives to seal the win. He'd finish 22/35 with 294 passing yards and a TD pass to Josh Gordon.

Rodgers completed 24 of his 43 passes for 259 yards and two TDs caught by Davante Adams and tight end Jimmy Graham.

New team, same result for Brady in his third matchup vs. Rodgers. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers dominated the Packers in Week 6 of this season.

After falling behind 10-0 early on, the Bucs rallied by picking off Rodgers twice and putting up a whopping 28 points in the second quarter. That would be more than enough for Tampa's defense as it wouldn't allow another point for the rest of the contest.

Brady's completed 17 of 27 passes for 166 yards and two TDs, which were thrown to rookie wide receiver Tyler Johnson and ex-Pats tight end Rob Gronkowski. Rodgers went 16 of 35 for 160 yards.

Will Brady extend his lead over Rodgers and compete for his seventh Super Bowl title, or will Rodgers tie up their head-to-head meetings at two wins apiece? Kickoff for Sunday's NFC Championship game between the Buccaneers and Packers is set for 3:05 p.m. ET.