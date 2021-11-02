Tom Brady on Von Miller: ‘Rams are getting one of the all-time greats’

It takes an all-time great to know one, and Tom Brady says new Rams pass rusher Von Miller is in that upper-echelon as one of the best players to ever suit up in the NFL. After the Rams struck a deal with the Broncos to acquire Miller, Brady discussed the trade on his SiriusXM podcast with Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.

“He’s an unbelievable professional. I’ve shared the field with him a lot of times and he’s an incredible player and the Rams are getting one of the all-time greats,” Brady said.

It’s not the same situation, but Brady knows plenty about leaving one organization and joining another after a decade-plus with one team. He said there are a lot of emotions and it can be “very challenging to deal with,” but he doesn’t expect Miller to have any trouble adapting to the Rams.

As for what Brady thinks about the Rams, he’s been impressed with the way they’ve played through the first eight weeks. He and the Buccaneers lost to Los Angeles in Week 3 but both of these teams should be around in the playoffs this January.

“Yeah, they’re a great football team and they’ve been playing great all season,” Brady said. “And I think, you know, it’s easy to say, ‘Well, now because of this, this is going to mean this going forward.’ I think that not to lose perspective, and this isn’t to downplay the addition of any great players, but you play 17 regular-season games and you tally them up at the end and you see where everyone’s at. So there’s a lot of things that are going to take place between now and the end of the season.”

The Rams sure look like one of the best teams in the NFL, as do the Buccaneers. They could be on a collision course for another matchup in the postseason, as long as the Cowboys, Packers or Cardinals don’t get in the way.

The NFC gets even tougher by the day.

