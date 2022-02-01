Tom Brady versus the NFL: Records against all 32 teams

Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL Feb. 1. The seven-time Super Bowl champion is calling it a career after 22 seasons in the NFL.

Not too shabby for a sixth-round pick from Michigan.

Playing for almost a quarter of a century allowed Brady the opportunity to play all 32 teams multiple times. Some players are lucky if they get to see an opposite conference opponent twice in their career, let alone four times, which Brady was able to do with some NFC teams.

Here is Brady’s record against every NFL team throughout his career with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Arizona Cardinals — 1-1

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Brady didn’t see the Cardinals much as he was injured in 2008 and then suspended for their Week 1 encounter in 2016.

Atlanta Falcons — 10-0 (1-0 postseason)

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

28-3.

Baltimore Ravens — 8-4 (2-2 postseason)

Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Brady got the best of the the NFL’s best defense since the 2000s. However, the Ravens’ last Super Bowl win had to go through Brady and the Patriots in the 2012 AFC Championship Game.

Buffalo Bills — 33-3

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Total domination.

Carolina Panthers — 7-3 (1-0 postseason)

MPS-USA TODAY Sports

Brady’s most memorable game against the Panthers was Super Bowl XXXVIII when he led New England on a game-winning drive capped with an Adam Vinatieri field goal.

Chicago Bears — 6-1

(Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

Believe it or not, but Brady actually juked out linebacker Brian Urlacher for an 11-yard gain on a third-and-9 early in the fourth quarter of their 2006 matchup.

Cincinnati Bengals — 7-1

Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The lone game Brady lost was Oct. 6, 2013, in a 13-6 battle at Paul Brown Stadium.

Cleveland Browns — 7-1

Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Yes, Virginia, even the Browns can beat Tom Brady, but not win a Super Bowl.

Dallas Cowboys — 6-0

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas only saw Brady once every four years, but the Week 1 win over the Cowboys in 2021 proved Brady’s success against America’s Team wasn’t a fluke.

Denver Broncos — 9-9 (1-3 postseason)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

A lot of passes Brady through against Denver fell in-com-plete!

Detroit Lions — 5-1

(Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports)

That’s right: somehow the Lions could beat Brady, but not the Cowboys.

Green Bay Packers — 4-2 (1-0 postseason)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Dec. 19, 2010, Sunday nighter against the Packers featured Matt Flynn as starting quarterback. The rest were either Brett Favre or Aaron Rodgers.

Houston Texans — 9-2 (2-0 postseason)

(Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

When you win two Super Bowls in NRG Stadium, the resident team pays you rent.

Indianapolis Colts — 16-4 (4-1 postseason)

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Brady had great battles with the Colts whether Peyton Manning or Andrew Luck was under center.

Jacksonville Jaguars — 8-1 (3-0 postseason)

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

If not for a certain fumble being overturned in the 2017 AFC Championship Game, maybe that goose egg in the postseason ledger hatches.

Kansas City Chiefs — 8-5 (3-0 postseason)

(Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

Consider Brady beat Patrick Mahomes twice in the postseason; he wasn’t just beating up on Alex Smith.

Las Vegas Raiders — 6-1 (1-0 postseason)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Some would argue it should have been a 5-2 record with an 0-1 mark in postseason.

Los Angeles Chargers — 10-2 (3-0 postseason)

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Whether the Chargers played in San Diego or Los Angeles, Brady owned them.

Los Angeles Rams — 5-4 (2-1 postseason)

(AP Photo/John Raoux)

It is kind of fitting the first team Brady beat for a Super Bowl is also the team that beat him to make him retire.

Miami Dolphins — 24-12

(David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports)

Brady had a little trouble with the Phins, but overall kept them in check.

Minnesota Vikings — 6-0

(Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Again, somehow the Lions were able to get a win, but the Vikings couldn’t.

New England Patriots — 1-0

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

It is surreal, but it happened in 2021.

New Orleans Saints — 5-5 (1-0 postseason)

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints were a team that would catch Brady during a down year when they were in opposite conferences, and then dominated Tampa Bay once he arrived.

New York Giants — 8-1 (0-2 postseason)

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Imagine losing to Eli Manning in the Super Bowl twice.

New York Jets — 30-6 (1-1 postseason)

(Getty Images)

The greatest moment for any Jets fan born after 1996 has to be the 2010 AFC divisional when New York upset Brady and the Patriots at Gillette Stadium, despite them holding the No. 1 seed.

Philadelphia Eagles — 7-2 (2-1 postseason)

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Brady was able to have his way with the Eagles, whether in regular season or the playoffs.

Pittsburgh Steelers — 12-3 (3-0 postseason)

(Photo credit should read JOHN MOTTERN/AFP via Getty Images)

All of Brady’s encounters with the Steelers in the playoffs were in the AFC Championship Game and preceded Super Bowl victories.

Seattle Seahawks — 2-2 (1-0 postseason)

(Getty Images)

Brady needs to thank Malcolm Butler and the Seahawks’ pitiful play-calling for having a .500 overall record an a winning ledger against Seattle in the postseason.

San Francisco 49ers — 2-1

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Brady only saw the 49ers once every four years, and the NFC South wasn’t slated to play the NFC West again until 2022. San Francisco also never finished in the same place as Tampa Bay while Brady was there.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 4-0

(Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports)

If you can’t beat him, add him.

Tennessee Titans — 7-3 (2-1 postseason)

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Who would have thought Brady’s last game with the Patriots would be a loss to Ryan Tannehill in the playoffs?

Washington — 5-2 (1-0 postseason)

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Even Washington with Steve Spurrier could beat Brady but somehow the Cowboys never could.

