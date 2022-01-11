Tom Brady and Venus Williams show support for Novak Djokovic amidst the tennis star's Australian Open visa disaster

Novak Djokovic. Getty/Sarah Stier

Novak Djokovic is facing backlash after skirting vaccine requirements to play the Australian Open.

But the anti-vax tennis superstar has at least two mega-famous athletes voicing their support.

Tom Brady and Venus Williams both sent Djokovic public messages of encouragement on Instagram.

Novak Djokovic is facing a whole continent's worth of backlash to start the new year.

The Serbian tennis superstar has angered Australians — and many others around the globe — after skirting the country's strict vaccine requirements in order to compete at the Australian Open.

Initially, it appeared as though Djokovic would be deported after Australian Border Forces stopped him upon his arrival and revoked his visa. But the world No. 1 was allowed to stay Down Under — at least for the time being — when a judge ruled Monday that ABF's decision was "unreasonable."

Djokovic. Getty/William West

Now, the 20-time Grand Slam champion is hitting the court at Rod Laver Arena and preparing to defend his title. And while a good portion of the world believes he shouldn't be eligible to compete, Djokovic can rest assured that two of sports' biggest superstars are cheering him on in his quest to take home another trophy.

Tom Brady and Venus Williams both took to Instagram to voice their support for Djokovic after the embattled tennis star posted a photo from the court in Melbourne.

Williams — a seven-time Grand Slam champion herself — commented "❤️🔥👏win it all! 🙌" under the post, which announced that Djokovic's visa cancelation had been reversed.

Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and seven-time Super Bowl champion offered the 34-year-old a simple "good luck" in chasing a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title.

Tom Brady and Venus Williams comment on Novak Djokovic's Instagram post. Novak Djokovic/Instagram

The Australian Open is set to begin on January 17. Should Djokovic be allowed to stay in the country to compete, fans may get a glimpse at a "contentious" atmosphere unlike anything tennis has ever seen.

