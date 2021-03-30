Tom Brady vacations in Costa Rica, recuperating from knee surgery

Barry Werner
Barry Werner
Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady and his family are vacationing in Costa Rica as the seven-time Super Bowl winner recuperates from knee surgery.

Brady, his wife Gisele Bundchen, and the children look like they are having a relaxing time, per a New York Post story Monday with some exclusive images.

Per the story:

A bandage was seen around his knee as he walked around the tropical atmosphere, but he looked in good spirits — truly, a touchdown.

The couple laughed and chatted during an outdoor dinner and kept it casual for the occasion, with the supermodel, 40, sporting a black maxi dress and Brady wearing a T-shirt and shorts.

Bucs nation should not fear as their fearless leader is expected to be 100% and ready to roll when training camp comes around.

