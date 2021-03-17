Tom Brady uses Kevin Garnett quote to celebrate Bucs signing anniversary

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Justin Leger
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Tom Brady celebrates anniversary of Bucs signing with KG quote originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

One year ago today, Tom Brady's 20-year run with the New England Patriots officially came to an end.

Brady announced his departure with a social media post captioned "Forever a Patriot." That Tuesday morning, it was revealed his next team would be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 43-year-old went on to add an unprecedented seventh Super Bowl ring to his collection.

Perry: Is Watson trade now a possibility again? Let's discuss

As he prepares to compete for No. 8, Brady took a moment Wednesday to recognize the one-year anniversary of his Bucs signing. Ironically, he celebrated the occassion with a historic Boston moment.

Brady posted a GIF of Boston Celtics great Kevin Garnett famously screaming "Anything is possible!" after winning the 2008 NBA championship. Check it out below:

Interesting choice.

Brady isn't going anywhere anytime soon. He recently signed a contract extension with the Bucs that will allow him to play at 45 years old while saving the team salary cap space this offseason.

Recommended Stories

  • NFL rumors: Buccaneers among teams 'inquiring' about Patriots free agent James White

    Could another one of Tom Brady's former New England Patriots teammates end up signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in NFL free agency?

  • Bad news: Tom Brady (probably) isn't reading the texts you send him

    As if the Bucs QB doesn’t get enough fan/hate mail, Tom Brady is now asking fans to text him ... sort of.What happened: Brady posted a video on his social media accounts yesterday with the caption: "Trying something new here...Hit me up at (415)612-1737. Rule #1...no texting on Gamedays."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Even if you tell him that he sucks, Brady claimed he'll actually see it and might respond.He called it a communication "tool ... where we can actually do a better job of responding to you."The state of play: The words "tool" and "we" likely refer to L.A.-based tech company Community, which helps celebrities and companies reach their audiences via text.Stars pay for the service and, while some do occasionally respond, it’s mostly automated messages.The premise isn’t that different than getting spam texts from a company after you order something online. Here’s what happened when we texted the number: When called, it does ring but a mailbox full message comes up. Also, it’s a Novato, California area code. Not even an 813 number.Could he respond? Possibly. Diddy and Gary Vaynerchuk have both posted videos of themselves texting fans back. Diddy even promised to "leak government files." This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Free-agent pickups have made a difference for some champions

    Long-term success is built through the draft, though teams can gain an edge toward winning a championship by supplementing their roster in free agency. Look no further than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who, of course, signed Tom Brady last year. Brady led the Bucs to their second Super Bowl title and his seventh.

  • Breaking down the deal that made LeBron James a part-owner of the Red Sox

    Yankees fan LeBron James is now a part-owner of the Red Sox following a restructuring of the team's parent company, Fenway Sports Group.Behind the scenes: Red Sox majority owner John Henry has agreed to sell an 11% stake in FSG to private equity firm RedBird Capital Partners.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.FSG also owns Liverpool, Fenway Park, NASCAR team Roush Fenway Racing, and NESN, which airs Red Sox and Bruins games.In 2011, James acquired a 2% stake in Liverpool for $6.5 million (worth ~$40 million today). He's now using the Redbird-led shakeup to convert that stake into 1% of FSG. No new money is being invested.By the numbers: It's an enormous return on investment for Henry, who in 2001 paid a then-record $700 million for the Red Sox. This deal values FSG at around $7.3 billion.Between the lines: RedBird was originally in talks to buy between 2o–25% of FSG via SPAC in a maneuver involving Billy "Moneyball" Beane, Axios' Dan Primack notes.But that deal didn't come together, due to difficulties in obtaining outside financing at a valuation asking price of around $8 billion.RedBird is led by Gerry Cardinale, who has a history of making deals with sports teams. He helped the Yankees launch YES Network and recently bought the XFL with partner Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.The big picture: The deal will make James and business partner Maverick Carter the first Black owners of the Red Sox. James says his goal is "to own an NBA franchise," and his expanding relationship with FSG could eventually help him get there."If LeBron retired tomorrow, he probably could put together a group with enough capital to buy an NBA team," an investment banker who has advised NBA team sales told ESPN (subscription)."The trick is finding a group that would put up that kind of money and allow him to be the controlling partner if he's not putting in the most money." That's where FSG could come in.What to watch: The NBA recently opened the door for private equity funds (like RedBall) to buy minority stakes in teams, opening a potential path for James and other ex-players to own teams by becoming investors.Editor's note: This story has been corrected to reflect that James and Carter are the first Black owners of the Boston Red Sox (not of any MLB team).Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Tom Brady and a superyacht: How a mogul pitched Florida leaders on Miami Beach casino

    The night he won his seventh Super Bowl, Tom Brady partied maskless aboard the superyacht of his friend, South Florida billionaire real estate mogul Jeffrey Soffer.

  • Even LeBron James couldn't resist a joke about Patriots' free agent spending spree

    The New England Patriots are spending massive amounts of money to acquire several of the top NFL free agents on the market, and this activity has spurred reaction from all over the sports world.

  • Pavel Buchnevich with a Goal vs. Philadelphia Flyers

    Pavel Buchnevich (New York Rangers) with a Goal vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 03/17/2021

  • Twitter reacts to full-capacity UFC 261 with Usman-Masvidal rematch, three title fights in Florida

    Check out the top Twitter reactions to the UFC 261 full-capacity event announcement in Florida with three championship bouts scheduled.

  • NFL: San Francisco re-sign Trent Williams to historic six-year deal

    The deal includes $55.1 million in fully guaranteed money and a $30.1 million signing bonus, making him the highest paid offensive lineman in NFL history, NFL Network said. Eight-time Pro Bowler Williams, 32, was drafted by the Washington Football Team with the fourth overall pick in 2010. Williams started 14 games for San Francisco last season and finished with the fourth-best pass-block win rate (93.6%) among offensive tackles.

  • Louis Riddick explains how Patriots are putting on 'an absolute clinic' in free agency

    The New England Patriots wasted no time upgrading their roster in NFL free agency once the legal tampering period opened Monday, and one ESPN analyst loves the team's approach.

  • Hunter Henry reacts to joining Patriots with awesome photoshop tweet

    Hunter Henry is excited to be among the newest members of the New England Patriots.

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet details his COVID-19 experience

    Fred VanVleet has been giving out a lot of hugs lately, for the simple fact that he’s thrilled to know the worst of his COVID-19 experience is now over. For the Toronto Raptors, that news couldn’t come quickly enough. VanVleet and three other Raptors — Pascal Siakam, Malachi Flynn and Patrick McCaw — were back with the team for practice Tuesday, after missing more than two weeks for virus-related reasons.

  • Jimmy Fallon explains Japanese Breakfast's "Jimmy Fallon Big!" in introduction to performance of "Jimmy Fallon Big!"

    Last week, Michelle Zauner announced that Japanese Breakfast was finally “Jimmy Fallon Big!” enough that her band had been booked to play on last night’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Now, the sideways prophecy of the song’s title has been fulfilled: Japanese Breakfast has played “Jimmy Fallon Big!” on Jimmy Fallon.

  • CB Patrick Peterson expects a free agency decision fairly quickly

    Peterson revealed he has a couple of teams out there interested.

  • 'Senseless and tragic': LeBron James, NBA stars speak out against Atlanta-area shootings

    Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James spoke out against three Atlanta-area shootings that appeared to target victims of Asian descent.

  • Report: Dolphins making a push on David Andrews

    The Dolphins signed a center away from the Patriots last offseason and they are reportedly pushing for a repeat this year. Jeff Howe of TheAthletic.com reports that the Dolphins are making a push to sign David Andrews as a free agent. They signed Ted Karras to a one-year deal last year. Andrews returned to action [more]

  • Center David Andrews to explore offers outside the Patriots

    Center David Andrews has elected to see what offers he can get in free agency outside of New England, according to multiple reports. The Patriots offensive lineman has expressed a desire to remain with New England and worked through offers from the team before electing to more readily avail himself to offers from other teams [more]

  • Alex Mack to sign $5.5M contract with the San Francisco 49ers

    The Atlanta Falcons are paying for their previous salary cap mismanagement as the new league year kicks off for the NFL's 2021 season.

  • What if Celtics add Harrison Barnes at NBA trade deadline? Simulating C's season

    What if the Celtics pull the trigger on a trade for Harrison Barnes ahead of the deadline? Our partners at Strat-O-Matic simulated the rest of the C's season with the Sacramento Kings forward on the roster, and the results provide an interesting look at Barnes' potential impact in Boston.

  • Report: 3 teams showing interest in N’Keal Harry after Bill Belichick’s spending spree

    Will the Patriots part ways with N'Keal Harry?