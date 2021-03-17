Tom Brady uses Kevin Garnett quote to celebrate Bucs signing anniversary

Tom Brady celebrates anniversary of Bucs signing with KG quote originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

One year ago today, Tom Brady's 20-year run with the New England Patriots officially came to an end.

Brady announced his departure with a social media post captioned "Forever a Patriot." That Tuesday morning, it was revealed his next team would be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 43-year-old went on to add an unprecedented seventh Super Bowl ring to his collection.

As he prepares to compete for No. 8, Brady took a moment Wednesday to recognize the one-year anniversary of his Bucs signing. Ironically, he celebrated the occassion with a historic Boston moment.

Brady posted a GIF of Boston Celtics great Kevin Garnett famously screaming "Anything is possible!" after winning the 2008 NBA championship. Check it out below:

Interesting choice.

Brady isn't going anywhere anytime soon. He recently signed a contract extension with the Bucs that will allow him to play at 45 years old while saving the team salary cap space this offseason.