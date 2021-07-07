Tom Brady uses golf cart drink cooler to clean his club at The Match
The last time we saw Tom Brady in The Match, he ripped his pants.
What he did on Tuesday evening in the fourth edition of the made-for-TV event wasn’t as embarrassing in a social sense, but in a golf sense could be seen as, how should we say, frowned upon?
Shane Bacon, co-host of Golf Today on the Golf Channel and the Get a Grip podcast with PGA Tour pro Max Homa, shared a clip of the seven-time Super Bowl champion and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback cleaning his clubs after a shot using the water from melted ice in a drink cooler.
Tom Brady just cleaned his club out of the cooler with drinks inside and I think this deserves an auto loss of hole. pic.twitter.com/YVx7VwNFUI
— Shane Bacon (@shanebacon) July 6, 2021
Bacon thought the move should lose Brady and teammate Phil Mickelson a hole. Others in the replies said they use the cooler water frequently to clean their clubs, just like Brady.
So what do you think: good move or bad move?