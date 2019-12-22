Tom Brady clearly got a kick out of his teammate Elandon Roberts' epic quote in the locker room following the New England Patriots' win over the Buffalo Bills on Saturday.

The New England Patriots quarterback channeled his inner Roberts in a social media post highlighting his block on rookie wide receiver N'Keal Harry's second-quarter run.

Check out Brady's post below:

Brady's social media game remains strong.

Roberts' "run through a [expletive] face" quote came after another game in which he showed his versatility by lining up on offense. The linebacker has been contributing at fullback for New England this season and played a season-high 21 offensive snaps at the position in Saturday's victory.

Tom Brady uses awesome Elandon Roberts quote to celebrate block vs. Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston