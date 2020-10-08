Tom Brady is all of us taking in Soldier Field ahead of TNF clash vs. Bears

Tom Brady is all of us taking in Soldier Field ahead of TNF originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

At 43 years old and playing in his 21st season in the National Football League, Tom Brady is still taking in some of the league's incredible stadiums.

A few hours ahead of Thursday night's matchup with the Chicago Bears, Brady was spotted at midfield memorializing Soldier Field.

Having only played there twice, Brady made sure to show off the stadium to whoever he was on Facetime with. It's surely an incredible scheduling victory for the Bears to have only played Brady a few times during his illustrious career with New England. Now that he's in the NFC with Tampa Bay, though, Brady is going to make sure he's taking in the action.

Also, if you're a Chicago fan, as Bears website writer Larry Mayer notes, the Bears have gone on to win division titles each of the last two years in which Brady has visited. Unfortunately for Bears fans, Brady has won both of those visits.

As Brady's career continues to wind down in his later years, expect more of Brady taking in the NFL scenery on each road trip.