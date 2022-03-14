Tom Brady Unretires, Says He Will Return For 23rd Season
The future Pro Hall of Fame quarterback and seven-time Super Bowl champion announced on Twitter Sunday that he will come out retirement and play his 23rd season.
Someone paid $518G for what was the last TD pass thrown by Tom Brady ... until he unretired.
The Bucs are now the favorites in the NFC and the Bills are the No. 1 Super Bowl favorite.
Tom Brady announced his return to the NFL Sunday night on social media to his 19 million followers across Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. “These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” Brady wrote. “That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, […]
Needless to say, not everybody feels the same about Brady's NFL comeback.
There will be plenty of days post-Brady. The league is more fun with him in it.
