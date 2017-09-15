Tom Brady unperturbed by concussions in NFL

Limiting concussions has become a major focal point for the NFL in recent years, but Patriots quarterback Tom Brady isn't nearly as worried about them.

“I’m not oblivious to them,” Brady said in a CBS Sunday Morning interview, via the Associated Press. “I mean, I understand the risks that come with the physical nature of our game.”

Brady, 40, is not among the most mobile quarterbacks in the league, which makes him susceptible to heavy hits. His wife, Gisele Bundchen, stated earlier this year that she is worried about Brady's long-term health.

Fresh off a Super Bowl win, Brady does not have retirement on his mind just yet. But when he does hang up his cleats, he'd like it to be his own decision.

“I do want to go out on my terms,” he said. “I do want go out playing my best.”

While CTE and other brain injuries are a concern for NFL players, Brady just wants to focus on his task at hand right now. He will worry about his life after the NFL when it arrives.

“I don’t know what the future is going to look like, you know, and I’m not going to pretend to predict it,” Brady said. “And I’m going to do everything I can to take care of my body in advance of the hits that I’m going to take on Sunday.”

The Patriots shockingly lost their first game this season at home against the Chiefs. Brady looked out of sync most of the night, and New England's defense was torched by Chiefs rookie running back Kareem Hunt.

Brady has always had a solid offensive line in front of him, which has allowed him to remain in the pocket longer and make precision passes. But as he gets older and slower, heavy hits could become a problem.