Tom Brady un-retires, will play for Tampa again

STORY: Just six weeks after announcing retirement, NFL great Tom Brady said he was reversing that decision.

The seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback said on Sunday he's headed back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a 23rd season.

Brady is considered one of the greatest players in National Football League history.

Though his decision to retire at the start of February was not unexpected, his about face has left the sporting world stunned.

On Twitter, Brady said, "I've realised my place is still on the field and not in the stands", bringing a quick end to the Buccaneers' search for a starting quarterback.

Brady spent 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, winning six Super Bowls before moving to Tampa Bay, where he led the Bucs to championship in his first season with them.

The 44-year-old's decision to retire also came after one of the best seasons of his long career.

While it is unclear what inspired Brady to make a comeback, the NFL legend was spotted at a Premier League match on Saturday, where Cristiano Ronaldo led Manchester United to victory with an impressive hat trick, beating Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford.

In that same match, Ronaldo laid claim to becoming professional football's all-time leading scorer.