Tom Brady would give up two Super Bowl rings for undefeated 2007 season

Here's how many rings Brady would trade for perfect 2007 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Tom Brady's 20-year career with the New England Patriots included so many incredible wins and triumphs, highlighted by six Super Bowl championships, nine AFC championships and numerous NFL team and player records.

There were some not so good moments, too, and none stand out as much as Super Bowl XLII. We all know what happened -- the Patriots blew their chance at a perfect 19-0 season in 2007 with a heartbreaking loss to the New York Giants.

It's a defeat no Patriots fans or player/coach involved with that team will probably ever get over.

One question often asked among fans is how many of the Patriots' six rings would you give up to get that historic 19-0 season 14 years ago.

Well, Brady himself was asked that question by Shannon Sharpe during the NFL's recent virtual "Draft-A-Thon" special. Here's how the exchange went down:

Sharpe: Tom, I want to ask you. Would you be willing to trade two Super Bowl rings to win that one Super Bowl?

Brady: I would.

That 2007 season still haunts Tom Brady...



He would trade a couple of rings to have beaten the Giants!



It's nice to hear Brady give such an honest answer, and we would bet many players and fans would make that same trade.

Achieving a perfect season is one of the few accomplishments Brady has yet to put on his Hall of Fame resume.

And who knows, maybe his Tampa Bay Buccaneers will make a run at it in 2021? The Bucs have brought back all 22 starters from last season's Super Bowl-winning roster, and with a full offseason to build chemistry, Tampa Bay should be even better next season.