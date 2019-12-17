Tom Brady tweets congratulations to Drew Brees . . . and accepts challenge

Drew Brees threw his fourth touchdown of the night and the 541st of his career. He passed Peyton Manning for the all-time record tonight and has left the former Colts and Broncos quarterback in his dust.

Manning had 539 in his career, and, now retired, doesn’t have a chance to regain the record.

But Brees’ record could be broken as soon as Saturday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

That’s when Tom Brady and the Patriots play the Bills.

Brady has 538 career touchdown passes.

The Patriots quarterback tweeted his congratulations to Brees, while accepting the challenge of trying to break Brees’ record.

“Congrats drew!!” Brady wrote. “Couldn’t be more deserving. Passing Peyton in anything is an incredible achievement and your records will be tough to beat! But it’s worth trying.”