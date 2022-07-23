Tom Brady tweets 28-3 joke during Red Sox-Blue Jays blowout

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Justin Leger
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Boston Red Sox
    Boston Red Sox
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Toronto Blue Jays
    Toronto Blue Jays
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tom Brady
    Tom Brady
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Julian Edelman
    Julian Edelman
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Tom Brady tweets predictable joke during Sox-Blue Jays blowout originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The score in Friday night's lopsided affair between the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays resembled one you'd see in a football game. In fact, it brought back memories of one of the greatest games in New England Patriots history.

The Red Sox trailed the Blue Jays 25-3 in the fifth inning of their historic blowout loss. At that point, the comparisons to New England's unforgettable 28-3 comeback over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI flooded the Internet.

WATCH: Duran's blunder leads to Blue Jays inside-the-park grand slam

Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady couldn't help but crack his own joke about the familiar score.

"Gonna be a hell of a story!" he tweeted at ex-Pats teammate Julian Edelman.

Unfortunately for Boston fans, the Red Sox were unable to spark a comeback of their own. They fell by a final score of 28-5, marking the most runs the franchise has allowed in any game in its 122 years of existence.

Recommended Stories

  • Red Sox put 3B Devers on injured list for hamstring

    The Boston Red Sox put All-Star third baseman Rafael Devers on the 10-day injured list Saturday because of right hamstring inflammation, making the move after his early exit in a blowout loss. Devers was pulled in the fifth inning of a 28-5 blowout loss to Toronto on Friday night. The Red Sox began the day trailing the Blue Jays by 2 1/2 games for the third and final wild-card spot in the American League.

  • WATCH: Alek Manoah taunts Franchy Cordero, Bobby Dalbec with NSFW chirps

    Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah had words for Red Sox hitters Franchy Cordero and Bobby Dalbec after striking them out in the sixth inning of Saturday's game at Fenway Park.

  • Blue Jays ride Manoah's arm more than their bats, beat Bosox

    All-Star Alek Manoah pitched six sharp innings as the Toronto Blue Jays relied more on his arm than their bats to keep up their season-long dominance of the Red Sox, beating Boston 4-1 Saturday. A day after Toronto set a team record for runs — and posted the most ever scored against the Red Sox — in a 28-5 romp, Manoah set the tone. “When he’s on the mound, we know we have a chance to win,” Toronto interim manager John Schneider said.

  • Tapia, Blue Jays take advantage of Boston blunders for sweep

    The Boston fans who drove out to see David Ortiz inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday earned an added bonus for their troubles: They didn't have to watch the Red Sox post another stinker against another AL East opponent. Before the former Boston slugger could even step up to the microphone in Cooperstown, the team he led to three World Series championships had already fallen behind 5-0 and was on its way to an 8-4 loss and a three-game sweep by the Toronto Blue Jays. “The brand of baseball we’re playing is awful,” manager Alex Cora said after the Red Sox lost their fifth straight game and their ninth in 10 tries to fall to .500 for the season.

  • Watch: Warriors’ Klay Thompson chugs beer at Dodgers vs. Giants game

    On Sunday, Klay Thompson put on a show while in attendance for the Dodgers vs. Giants game in Los Angeles.

  • Dooley’s Dozen: 12 reasons why Florida will be better than people think

    There's a lot more than meets the eye with this season's Florida football squad. Here are 12 reasons to feel good about Billy Napier's first year.

  • Daniel Vogelbach on trade to Mets, impressions of the team | Mets Pre Game

    Designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach spoke about his trade from the Pittsburgh Pirates to the New York Mets. Vogelbach gave his thoughts on the Mets, excitement to play for a winning team, and detailed the new teammates he's played with and against in the past.

  • Flames GM Brad Treliving after Tkachuk trade: 'The city has taken some body shots'

    Brad Treliving delivered a passionate press conference less than 24 hours after the Flames' blockbuster trade with the Panthers.

  • Eight XFL teams include three in Texas, none in California or New York

    As XFL 3.0 prepares to arrive in February, three of the league’s eight teams will take up residence in the Lone Star State. The XFL announced on Sunday night that teams will be in Dallas (Arlington), Houston, San Antonio, Las Vegas, Orlando, St. Louis, Seattle, and D.C. The second iteration of the XFL had teams [more]

  • What Tkachuk-Huberdeau blockbuster trade means for Flames, Panthers

    The Calgary Flames and Florida Panthers engineered the blockbuster trade of the summer on Friday.

  • NFL+ debuts, replacing Game Pass

    We’ve heard for weeks that the NFL will be launching its own streaming service. It now has. And there’s an important development that football fans need to know about. NFL+ replaces Game Pass. As of today, Game Pass will no longer be available in the United States. The good news is that the same features [more]

  • Jennifer Lopez Is Also Wearing Reformation on Her European Vacation

    Bennifer, like the rest of your Instagram feed, is having quite the romantic Eurotrip right now.

  • MLB power rankings: Second half starts ahead of potential blockbuster trade deadline

    The Midsummer Classic was a nice break in the action, but big things could be happening in the weeks to come.

  • AT&T Stock: Bear vs. Bull

    AT&T's (NYSE: T) stock price tumbled 8% on July 21 after it posted its second-quarter earnings report. On a stand-alone basis -- which excludes its divestments of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD), DirecTV, and other business segments over the past year -- its revenue rose 2% year over year to $29.6 billion and exceeded analysts' expectations by $130 million. On the same stand-alone basis, AT&T's adjusted earnings from continuing operations rose by a penny year over year to $0.65 per share, which also cleared Wall Street's bar by three cents.

  • Packers place LT David Bakhtiari on the PUP list

    The Packers placed left tackle David Bakhtiari on the PUP list on Saturday.

  • South Korean government, police clash on oversight

    A bid by South Korea's government to increase police oversight has sparked a protest by some officers, which drew criticism on Monday from a top minister who referred to the role the security forces played in the past to support authoritarian rule. The dispute comes as a new conservative government is settling in and trying to limit the impact of some changes made by the previous liberal government, including on the sharing of powers and responsibilities between the police and prosecutors. Nearly 50 chiefs of police stations from across the country met on Saturday, with 150 joining online, in a protest against a government plan to create an interior ministry bureau to oversee police affairs.

  • Bernard Gallacher fears Greg Norman is not the man for compromise with LIV Golf

    Players who have resigned from the PGA Tour to join LIV Golf will not be eligible for next year’s Ryder Cup.

  • Tom Brady sent Aces star Kelsey Plum an autographed jersey and her reaction was so awesome

    Kelsey Plum's reaction to receiving some TB12 gear is awesome.

  • Bills training camp: Josh Allen and Von Miller

    Bills training camp: Josh Allen and Von Miller

  • Where are fires burning in Texas? View current maps of the state’s wildfires

    Maps show wildfires across the state and in the North Texas region.