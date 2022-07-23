Tom Brady tweets 28-3 joke during Red Sox-Blue Jays blowout
The score in Friday night's lopsided affair between the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays resembled one you'd see in a football game. In fact, it brought back memories of one of the greatest games in New England Patriots history.
The Red Sox trailed the Blue Jays 25-3 in the fifth inning of their historic blowout loss. At that point, the comparisons to New England's unforgettable 28-3 comeback over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI flooded the Internet.
WATCH: Duran's blunder leads to Blue Jays inside-the-park grand slam
Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady couldn't help but crack his own joke about the familiar score.
"Gonna be a hell of a story!" he tweeted at ex-Pats teammate Julian Edelman.
Unfortunately for Boston fans, the Red Sox were unable to spark a comeback of their own. They fell by a final score of 28-5, marking the most runs the franchise has allowed in any game in its 122 years of existence.