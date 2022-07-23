Tom Brady tweets 28-3 joke during Red Sox-Blue Jays blowout

Tom Brady tweets predictable joke during Sox-Blue Jays blowout originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The score in Friday night's lopsided affair between the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays resembled one you'd see in a football game. In fact, it brought back memories of one of the greatest games in New England Patriots history.

The Red Sox trailed the Blue Jays 25-3 in the fifth inning of their historic blowout loss. At that point, the comparisons to New England's unforgettable 28-3 comeback over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI flooded the Internet.

Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady couldn't help but crack his own joke about the familiar score.

"Gonna be a hell of a story!" he tweeted at ex-Pats teammate Julian Edelman.

Unfortunately for Boston fans, the Red Sox were unable to spark a comeback of their own. They fell by a final score of 28-5, marking the most runs the franchise has allowed in any game in its 122 years of existence.