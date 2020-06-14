Trinity Christian High School football player Shedeur Sanders is a four-start recruit heading into his senior year, and he’s the son of a Hall of Famer, Deion Sanders. But it’s not his dad whom Shedeur is modeling himself after.

Instead, Shedeur Sanders is trying to be like Tom Brady — and getting some private tutoring from him. Shedeur, a quarterback who has strived to make himself an accurate pocket passer, posted on social media some pictures from a one-on-one session he had with Brady.

“Learning from the [Greatest of All Time] soaking up all the knowledge,” Shedeur wrote on Instagram.

Shedeur has scholarship offers from many of the best football schools in the country, including Florida State, where his dad went, and Michigan, where Brady went.

Tom Brady tutors Deion Sanders’ high school quarterback son originally appeared on Pro Football Talk