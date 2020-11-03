Tom Brady 'trying to be a great teammate' to new WR Antonio Brown

Tom Brady 'trying to be a great teammate' to Antonio Brown originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been in the NFL for two decades, and in that time he has befriended plenty of fellow football stars.

Most recently, Brady has become close with one of the most prolific receivers in the NFL, Antonio Brown, who hasn't played the past two seasons as a result of several off-field issues, including run-ins with teammates and legal issues surrounding allegations of sexual harassment.

Brown spent a short period of time with Brady in New England, and now that the two players are reunited in Tampa Bay, Brady has taken their friendship up a level.

“Antonio is a good friend of mine, and we’ve gotten to know each other pretty well over the years,” Brady told Westwood One. “So he’s just getting settled and I know he’s looking for places, but it’s just nice to be able to have him around. And we’re getting to work and he likes to be integrated into what we’re doing, big transition for him moving across the state really not knowing anyone. So, you know, again, just trying to be a great teammate and help someone out who’s a friend of mine.”

The biggest question mark surrounding Brown's acquisition wasn't how he would fit in on the field, but rather how he would fit into the team's locker room and culture. Brady clearly is taking an interest in bringing Brown into the fold, and his teammates will likely be more accepting of Brown with Brady leading the cause for him.

Either way, it will be fascinating to see how it all plays out for a splashy team with Super Bowl aspirations this season.

Brown was officially activated off the reserve/suspension list Tuesday afternoon.