Tom Brady Reveals How His Trophy Boat Throw Could Have Spectacularly Backfired

Lee Moran
·Reporter, HuffPost
·1 min read
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady admitted Tuesday he “was not thinking” when he threw the Lombardi Trophy from his boat to tight end Cameron Brate during the team’s Super Bowl victory celebrations last month.

And it’s probably just as well.

Because “I found out later, had that been an incomplete pass, that would have went down like 80 feet,” Brady told “The Late Late Show” host James Corden.

“Oh, you’re never seeing it again,” responded Corden.

“I am so happy to Cam,” Brady acknowledged.

Watch the full interview here:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost

