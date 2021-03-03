Tom Brady Reveals How His Trophy Boat Throw Could Have Spectacularly Backfired

The Guardian

Quarterback made risky throw after Super Bowl victoryBrady admits drink may have been involved in day’s events Tom Brady tosses Lombardi trophy across water to teammate Cameron Brate – video Tom Brady has spoken about his post Super Bowl celebrations, during which he threw the Vince Lombardi Trophy across Tampa’s Hillsborough River. The incident came during a boat parade to celebrate the Buccaneers’ victory in February’s Super Bowl, the seventh title of Brady’s career. At one point Brady threw the revered trophy from his boat to tight end Cameron Brate on another vessel. During an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden Brady said the throw was instinctive. “First of all, I was not thinking at that moment. It was not a thought. It was, ‘This seems really fun to do,’” Brady told Corden on Tuesday. “Not to mention, when you get your hands on one of those trophies, there’s a lot of really sharp edges on the bottom. ... I found out later, had that been an incomplete pass, that would have went down like 80 feet [in the river]. I’m so happy that Cam [Brate caught it].” The famously clean-living 43-year-old also had to be helped off the boat following the parade, a moment that spawned countless memes. Corden asked Brady if his unsteadiness was due to his sea legs or alcohol. “A little of both,” Brady said. “It was definitely a moment of celebration. I’m happy I’m on land at that point. Absolutely. I’m happy I’m being surrounded by my fellow quarterback [Ryan Griffin] at the right place at the right time. Who could have a friend better than that? Making sure I was just so comfortable walking off the boat like that.” Brady also complimented his daughter, Vivi, for warning him not to throw the trophy. She can be heard shouting “Daddy, no!” on video of the incident just before the throw. “That’s my little eight-year-old daughter,” Brady said. “Who could imagine that an eight-year-old girl would have the most sense of anybody in that whole area? I mean, she’s the voice of reason. Go figure.”