Tom Brady is on a roll this Halloween.

First, he showed off his Stormtrooper costume and topped it off with a timely injury report joke in his social media caption. Later on Thursday night, he took to Instagram to troll one of his longtime NFL rivals.

The Patriots quarterback posed next to a skeleton wearing a Peyton Manning jersey and wrote a caption that read, "Getting old Peyton!!"

Look below:

Boom, roasted.

Knowing how Manning operates, we can probably expect some sort of response. After all, Brady (42) is only one year younger than the legendary Colts and Broncos quarterback.

Tom Brady trolls Peyton Manning with hilarious Halloween photo originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston