Tom Brady trolls Ohio State while praising Joe Burrow

LSU knows a thing or two about college football rivalries. They have their annual matchups with teams such as the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Florida Gators. The Texas A&M Aggies have recently become sort of a border war for the Tigers. They often are battling it out for the same recruits as well as on the field.

Former Michigan quarterback Tom Brady couldn’t help himself with trolling his former rivals. There is no love loss between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes. The opportunity presented itself when Brady spoke about Joe Burrow on his podcast with Jim Gray. Burrow was also a guest on the podcast.

“Joe’s obviously a great player,” Brady said. “I think one of the (greatest) decisions he ever made was leaving Ohio State. You got out of that godforsaken place and (went to) LSU. As a Michigan man, I could tell how smart he was when he did that. One of the best you ever made Joe.” via Saturday Down South

All kidding aside it was a great move by Joe Burrow. He was able to not only win the Heisman Trophy and College Football Playoff national championship, but his NFL stock soared. After being taken No. 1 overall by his home-state Cincinnati Bengals, he took them from worst to first in just two seasons.

Burrow will lead his Bengals onto the field when they face off with the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in two weeks.

List