Tom Brady trolls himself with Brooks Koepka meme after 'The Match' loss

It's all fun and games until Tom Brady starts losing.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback reunited with Phil Mickelson on Tuesday to take on Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and 2020 U.S. Open Champion Bryson DeChambeau in "The Match," a 2-on-2 golf showdown for charity at The Reserve at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana.

The event featured picturesque views and plenty of friendly banter -- but Brady didn't exactly crush it on the course. While he hit an incredible 390-yard drive and sank a couple nice putts on the front nine, the ex-New England Patriots QB struggled at times on the back nine.

Brady's reaction after missing the putt

Adding insult to Brady's injury, Rodgers hit multiple clutch putts to help him and DeChambeau seal the victory with three holes to play.

Rodgers has nerves of steel



He and DeChambeau are 3 up with 6 holes to play.



(@hbomax)

The loss didn't sit well with the uber-competitive Brady, who took his frustration out on, well, himself. Here's what he tweeted Wednesday following the loss:

That's a lot of self-flagellation with help from a classic meme in which Brooks Koepka looks on in disgust while DeChambeau walks through his interview.

Brady is now 0-2 in "The Match" -- he and Mickelson lost to Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning last year -- while Mickelson is 2-0 in the event without the 43-year-old QB. So, maybe Brady should stick to his day job of being the greatest quarterback of all time.