Tom Brady trolls Eagles with Meek Mill song in Twitter video

Brady trolls Eagles with familiar tune in Twitter video

Tom Brady beat the Eagles on Sunday and he took a victory lap on Monday.

Brady, 44, wasn’t above trolling the Eagles or their fans the day after the Buccaneers eliminated them with a 31-15 win in Tampa.

The future Hall of Famer tweeted a video on Monday evening with the simple caption “W” and you can hear a familiar song get louder and louder.

Yes, that’s Meek Mill’s “Dreams and Nightmares” playing in the background. That song, of course, became the Eagles’ anthem during the playoff run in 2017 when the Eagles eventually beat Brady’s Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII. They played in throughout that run, in the locker room after the win in Minnesota and Meek Mill, a Philly native, performed at the Eagles' ring ceremony.

While Brady has won two Super Bowls since then, giving him seven in his career, that loss in Super Bowl LII still eats at him.

On Sunday, Brady was excellent as always. Against the Eagles, he completed 29 of 37 passes for 271 yards with 2 touchdowns and 0 interceptions. He had a passer rating of 115.2.

The Bucs scored the first 31 points of the game and then basically coasted to the win and into the divisional round while the Eagles’ season came to an end.

