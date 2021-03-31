Tom Brady Trolls Buccaneers Coach Bruce Arians With New ‘Tattoo’

Philip Ellis
·1 min read
Photo credit: Tom Brady - Twitter
Photo credit: Tom Brady - Twitter

Tom Brady just found a novel way to celebrate the latest in his ongoing series of Super Bowl wins: a large, photorealistic tattoo of Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians.

OK, not really.

On Tuesday this week, Arians tweeted that he had commemorated the team's victory in February with a tattoo of his own; a giant back piece dedicated to the Buccaneers. "I'm a man of my word," he said, referring to his public declaration prior to the Super Bowl that he would get inked up if the Buccaneers won the game. "Well I got mine and I love it!!"

Not long after, the quarterback and GOAT responded by pretending that he had got his own ink to mark the occasion as well.

"Looks great coach," he wrote, quoting Arians' original post on Twitter. "I decided to get one too." His tweet was accompanied by a photoshopped version of one of the images from his Men's Health cover story shoot, featuring a sizeable black-and-white recreation of Arians on his left leg.

On first glance, you'd be forgiven for thinking it's real—but let's be honest, it doesn't exactly go with Brady's clean-cut image. Unlike plenty of other NFL players who boast full sleeve tattoos and chest pieces, he is tattoo-free. And it's hard to imagine that his wife Gisele Bündchen would be thrilled at the idea of seeing Arians' face every time he dons a pair of shorts.

Still, points to whomever is running Brady's social media. You almost had us there. For about half a second.

