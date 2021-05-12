Tom Brady trolls “America’s Team”

Mike Florio
·1 min read
The Buccaneers open the 2021 season with a banner raising and (hopefully) a barnburner against the Cowboys. Quarterback Tom Brady, however, doesn’t think much of Tampa’s opponent.

More accurately, he doesn’t think Tampa’s opponent has lived up to its nickname.

“9/9 Can’t come soon enough . . . excited to open against ‘America’s Team,'” Brady posted on Instagram, with a photo of himself in celebratory mode and the Wandavision wink gif above it.

Brady has a point. The Cowboys last played in a Super Bowl in 1995. Brady, since 2001, has played in 10 of them. The Cowboys haven’t even been back to the conference championship; Brady has played in a conference championship 14 times since 2001.

The problem is that the “America’s Team” moniker became baked for the Cowboys in back in the ’70s. They kept it without question during a 14-year break between Super Bowl appearances, from 1978 to 1992. That seems like a quick breather at this point, however, as the Cowboys go 26 years and counting between opportunities to win a championship.

From V to VI to X to XII to XIII to XXVII to XXVIII to XXX, the Cowboys had eight Super Bowl appearances in 25 years. In 25 since then, none.

Meanwhile, Brady has 10 Super Bowl appearances in 20 years. Thus, regardless of whether the Cowboys are still America’s Team, Brady deserves a far more sweeping and grandiose nickname for what he’s done, especially since he’s still not done.

Tom Brady trolls “America’s Team” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

