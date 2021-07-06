Tom Brady trolls Aaron Rodgers again over Packers unhappiness before The Match
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
He won't stop the trolling.
He won't stop the trolling.
The Steelers will miss RB James Conner, who spent four years with the team and no signed with the Arizona Cardinals.
Former tennis star John McEnroe's reaction on the BBC's broadcast to British teenager Emma Raducanu's mid-match retirement at Wimbledon has put him in the spotlight. McEnroe, a seven-time Grand Slam singles champion, appears as an analyst on the host country's television coverage at the All England Club. The 18-year-old Raducanu stopped playing while trailing in the second set of her fourth-round match against Ajla Tomljanovic on Monday night.
Aaron Rodgers‘ answer to the Summer of George entailed no participation in formal team workouts in Green Bay, including the annual mandatory minicamp. It also has yet to include unofficial workouts with teammates away from Wisconsin. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Rodgers has not gathered his key receivers and other pass catchers [more]
Mac Jones slid all the way to No. 15, but the Patriots certainly aren't complaining!
It sounds like Bears NT Eddie Goldman’s future is in doubt ahead of training camp as he’s reportedly considering retirement.
This is just ridiculous.
The fourth installment of The Match takes place Tuesday, pitting Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers against Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady.
Xander Schauffele is making his Scottish Open debut this week at the Renaissance Club. He’s also teeing it up for the first time as a married man.
The Patriots chose wide receiver N'Keal Harry in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft, which ordinarily ought to buy him a few years or a safe roster spot. But Harry is no sure thing to make the Patriots’ roster in 2021. Harry is in danger of not making the 53-man roster, according to [more]
The Lions get the No. 1 pick in the latest from Pro Football Network
Last year, Peyton Manning and Tom Brady squared off in a one-day golf match, with Tiger Woods (Peyton’s partner) and Phil Mickelson (Brady’s partner). This year, it’s Brady and Aaron Rodgers with Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, respectively. But Peyton remains involved. Appearance on The Match: Prediction Show, Manning made an important observation regarding Brady’s seven [more]
Aaron Rodgers, the center of months-long speculation about where he might play the next NFL season, says he centered his offseason on himself and not the identity of his employee. The Green Bay Packers quarterback, speaking Monday before playing in a nationally televised golf exhibition, said that he is devoting much of his attention to his mental health. "I've focused on in the offseason about how to take care of myself -- the total package," Rodgers said.
Best of luck to him. #GoBlue
Malika Andrews will take over as ESPN's sideline reporter during the NBA Finals.
According to leaked phone call, ESPN reporter Rachel Nichols cited 'diversity' as reason ESPN passed on her for key role in favor of Maria Taylor.
The two-time rushing champ started working with Josh Hicks after a recommendation from Leonard Fournette during Tampa Bay's Super Bowl run.
A medical examiner in Michigan says an autopsy has determined that Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from an errant fireworks mortar blast, and not a fall as authorities previously reported.
This will always anger Joe Staley and the rest of the 49ers.
The U.S. Olympic hammer thrower who won gold at a qualifier and honored the national anthem, which makes her "cry every time," opened up about her teammate's protest.
A losing streak that reached 10 games has given Jed Hoyer no choice when it comes to selling closer Craig Kimbrel and others this month.