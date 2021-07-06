Tom Brady trolls Aaron Rodgers again over Packers unhappiness before The Match

Reuters

Aaron Rodgers, the center of months-long speculation about where he might play the next NFL season, says he centered his offseason on himself and not the identity of his employee. The Green Bay Packers quarterback, speaking Monday before playing in a nationally televised golf exhibition, said that he is devoting much of his attention to his mental health. "I've focused on in the offseason about how to take care of myself -- the total package," Rodgers said.