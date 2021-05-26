Tom Brady trolls Aaron Rodgers with Twitter memes ahead of 'The Match'

Brady trolls Rodgers with Twitter memes ahead of 'The Match' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Tom Brady wasted no time trolling Aaron Rodgers ahead of this year's edition of "The Match."

Brady and Phil Mickelson will team up to face Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Mont. on July 6.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion apparently just discovered how to create memes on Twitter and threw some shots at Rodgers and the Packers using a picture of Brooks Kopeka and DeChambeau from this weekend's PGA Championship.

Rodgers certainly didn't forget Packers head coach Matt LaFleur's decision to kick a field goal down 8 in the last two minutes of the NFC Championship Game last season. Heck, it could be one of the reasons why he reportedly is not happy with Green Bay.

But Brady didn't stop there. He continued to take aim at DeChambeau as well with the same meme.

Perhaps Rodgers and DeChambeau will have better luck against Brady and Mickelson on the golf course than the Packers did against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in January.

We'll have to wait a couple months to find out.