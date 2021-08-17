Tom Brady tries to recruit ex-Patriots teammates in "Madden NFL 22" commercial

Brady tries to recruit ex-Patriots teammates in "Madden NFL 22" commercial originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady has played in the NFL for 21 seasons, so his list of former teammates is quite long.

The Buccaneers quarterback was pretty successful last season when it came to recruiting former New England Patriots teammates to join him in Tampa Bay. He was able to get tight end Rob Gronkowski and wide receiver Antonio Brown on the Bucs roster, and both ex-Patriots scored a touchdown (Gronk had two) in Tampa Bay's Super Bowl LV win over the Kansas City Chiefs last February.

Brady, along with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, is on the cover of "Madden NFL 22", the latest edition of the most popular annual football video game from EA Sports.

In a new commercial for the game, he tries to recruit some of his other former Patriots teammates to join the Buccaneers. It didn't go well for the 44-year-old quarterback, though.

Check out the funny ad in the video below:

"Madden NFL 22" is the second game in the series to feature Brady on the cover. He also was on the "Madden NFL 18" cover as a member of the Patriots.

This year's game is set to release Friday, Aug. 20 on PlayStation 5, Xbox One X and other platforms.