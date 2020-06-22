Tom Brady is treating offseason workouts like game situations

As Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty recently explained it, quarterback Tom Brady has considerable value in his mere presence. The Buccaneers are now benefiting from that presence.

Appearing recently with Zach Gelb on CBS Sports Radio (via JoeBucsFan.com), Buccaneers Dare Ogunbowale explained that the team’s offseason workouts have exhibited a high degree of intensity, thanks to Brady.

Ogunbowale said that the team is doing “[a] lot of [pass] routes, a lot of running and a lot of learning,” with everything happened at a very serious level.

“The way he runs our workouts, it’s like a practice,” Ogunbowale said. “Instead of just telling us to run a dig [route] or something like that, he’s telling us the full play call. He’s doing his cadence as if we’re in a game. He’s doing adjustments, doing the hots and sights. With a guy like him, it’s really easy to kind of be building chemistry and emulating that whole practice environment.”

In a year with no offseason workouts, Brady’s work ethic and approach will make a big difference, especially as he gets up to speed with a new team — and as he gets his new team up to speed with him.

