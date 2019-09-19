The New England Patriots offense looks like a juggernaut through the first two weeks of the 2019 season, but there's still one player with better odds than Tom Brady to win NFL MVP.

The Patriots quarterback has thrown for 605 yards with five touchdowns and zero interceptions over two games. He's also completing 68.8 percent of his passes and has a near-perfect passer rating against blitzes.

These stats are impressive, but he still trails Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in several stat categories. Mahomes also happens to be the clear early favorite among oddsmakers to win the league's MVP award.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Here are the latest MVP odds from Caesars Palace:

Can anyone catch Mahomes? 🏆



(via Caesars Sportsbook) pic.twitter.com/rAHWDlckKy



— B/R Betting (@br_betting) September 18, 2019

Mahomes leads the NFL with 821 passing yards, and his eight touchdowns are tied for the league lead. The Chiefs, like the Patriots, are 2-0 after a pair of dominant performances.

The Chiefs quarterback won the Associated Press NFL MVP last season, and we haven't see a repeat winner of this award since Peyton Manning in 2008 and 2009. Brady last won in 2017 and has three AP MVPs on his resumé.

Both Brady and Mahomes will be top MVP candidates throughout the season, and the outcome of the Week 14 showdown between the Patriots and Chiefs at Gillette Stadium in December could play a meaningful role in the final voting.

Story continues

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Tom Brady trails only one player in latest 2019 NFL MVP betting odds originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston