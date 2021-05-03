Tom Brady would trade two Super Bowl rings for a perfect season

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael David Smith
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady owns seven Super Bowl rings, but he came up just short on the one accomplishment he really wanted: A perfect season.

Brady acknowledged during the NFL’s draft-a-thon that he would trade two of his Super Bowl rings to have finished a perfect season in 2007, when the Patriots went 16-0 in the regular season but lost to the Giants in the Super Bowl.

Former NFL player Shannon Sharpe asked Brady, “Would you be willing to trade two Super Bowl rings to win that one Super Bowl?”

“I would,” Brady said.

Brady has accomplished more in his career than any other team in NFL history, but that Super Bowl after the perfect regular season is the signature loss of his career. And it still stings Brady, all these years later.

Tom Brady would trade two Super Bowl rings for a perfect season originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • John Lynch believes Jed York thought Mac Jones was 49ers' pick

    Even Jed York was kept guessing.

  • Super Bowl champions address wants, not needs in NFL draft

    Theoretically, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could have opted out of the NFL draft and still felt good about their chances of repeating as Super Bowl champions. With all 22 starters and every key reserve and specialist returning from last season, the Bucs truly addressed “wants” instead of needs with the addition of seven prospects led by an edge rusher and Tom Brady’s potential successor. Brady turns 44 in August, signed a contract extension this offseason that’ll keep him with Tampa Bay until he’s at least 45, and is trying to become the first quarterback to lead a franchise to consecutive NFL titles since he did it with the 2003 and 2004 New England Patriots.

  • Baltimore Ravens address various needs in NFL draft

    The Baltimore Ravens have Super Bowl aspirations, and they feel even better about their chances after their work in this year's NFL draft. The team addressed glaring needs at wide receiver, edge rusher and on the offensive line, adding eight new players to an already talented roster. “We just tried to pick good players, guys that could do multiple things, guys that fit us personality-wise,” general manager Eric DeCosta said.

  • High trucking costs are expected to last through 2021, adding to retailers' challenges

    Retailers like Bed Bath & Beyond and General Mills have sounded the alarm on the higher costs, which are further complicating a labor shortage and other issues.

  • 2022 compensatory pick window closing, could spur Dolphins signings

    2022 compensatory pick window closing, could spur Dolphins signings

  • NFL moves up date to make Amazon Prime official home to Thursday Night Football in 2022

    The NFL initially announced an agreement with Amazon in 2023 as part of a larger series of media distribution deals back in March

  • What’s the price for decades of wrongful imprisonment? Ronnie Long sues NC city, cops

    The North Carolina man served 44 years of an 80-year sentence on a rape charge. He says what the state paid him isn’t enough.

  • Post 2021 NFL Draft Power Rankings: Standings for all 32 teams

    With teams' rosters taking shape after the 2021 NFL Draft and training camps less than three months away, our latest NFL Power Rankings assess which clubs are serious contenders and which rookies may contribute right away.

  • Yankees takeaways from Sunday's 2-0 win over Tigers, including Corey Kluber's 10-strikeout, two-hitter

    The Yankees beat the Detroit Tigers 2-0 on Sunday and got back to a .500 record thanks to Corey Kluber's 10-strikeout, two-hit shutout.

  • Matt LaFleur told Kyle Shanahan he was wasting his time asking about Aaron Rodgers

    General Manager John Lynch admitted Thursday the 49ers reached out to the Packers about Aaron Rodgers. Why wouldn’t they? Rodgers is a three-time league MVP. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan joined The Rich Eisen Show on Monday and added details about the team’s interest in Rodgers before taking Trey Lance with the third overall choice. “Yeah, [more]

  • As Sam Burns rises, Rory McIlroy falls to decade-plus low in OWGR

    While Sam Burns reached a career-best position in the latest Official World Golf Ranking, Rory McIlroy fell to his worst ranking in more than a decade.

  • 2021 NFL Offseason: Updated Super Bowl odds, top free agents

    With the 2021 NFL Draft behind us, who are some of the top free agents still available that teams can turn to in order to fill out their rosters and increase their Super Bowl odds?

  • Rashad Weaver charged with assault in Pittsburgh

    Edge rusher Rashad Weaver was drafted by the Titans in the fourth round, but the news wasn’t all good for him this weekend. Weaver has been charged with simple assault in Pittsburgh. John McGonigal of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that the criminal complaint was filed last Friday. According to the complaint, police officers found a woman [more]

  • Jack Nicklaus’ new American Dunes takes flight with plenty of sand, unapologetic patriotism

    The new course in Michigan will donate profits to the Folds of Honor, helping children of fallen soldiers with academic scholarships.

  • Cameron McGrone Has Already Bought Into 'The Patriot Way'

    The Patriots selected another Michigan Wolverine, Cameron McGrone, who's already bought into the team culture.

  • UFC on ESPN 23 results: Randa Markos disqualified for illegal upkick on Luana Pinheiro

    Randa Markos made history in a dubious way Saturday at UFC on ESPN 23.

  • UFC Vegas 25 results: Jiri Prochazka knocks out Dominick Reyes to earn title shot

    The UFC Vegas 25 results were littered with decision after decision, but the fight card finished strong with two blistering finishes in the main and co-main events. Jiri Prochazka knocks out Dominick Reyes to earn title shot Dominick Reyes rocked Jiri Prochazka and the Czech fighter returned the favor, all inside of the first two minutes of the UFC Vegas 25 main event. Reyes recovered and took Prochazka to the canvas. It didn't take Prochazka long to return the fight to the feet, where he unloaded on Reyes, hurting the former title contender. Reyes wasn't done, though, landing several combinations in the final moments of the round. Prochazka ate the shots and kept combing forward, bloodying Reyes's nose. The American answered with several more punches, but Prochazka seemed to take the shots better than Reyes and again answered with a blistering combination that shook Reyes before the round ended. Reyes started round two strong, unleashing with punch combinations and kicking Prochazka to the canvas. But the Czech kept pressing forward, showing little effect from the shots, as he kept throwing punches and kicks of his own. Reyes rocked him and Prochazka changed levels, looking for a takedown, instead getting caught in a guillotine choke. Reyes fell to his back, but couldn't finish the choke. Prochazka escaped and got up, Reyes dropped him with an upkick. Somehow surviving the brutal upkick, Prochazka again returned the fight to the feet. A few moments later, Prochazka backed Reyes up to the fence, unleashing a right elbow followed by a left spinning back elbow that dropped Reyes face down on the canvas. A former Rizin FF light heavyweight champion and just two fights into his UFC tenure, Prochazka is now expected to get a shot at the winner of the UFC light heavyweight championship bout between Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira, which is scheduled for Sept. 4 at UFC 266. Faced with the fact that UFC president Dana White said he would get the title shot, Prochazka said simply, "Oh, okay. Yeah, I'm ready. Let's do that." "Before the UFC, all my fights were just teaching me and my team to get better and better to step into the UFC and take a title." UFC Vegas 25 results: Jiri Prochazka knocks out Dominick Reyes with spinning elbow Giga Chikadze finishes Cub Swanson with the Giga Kick The UFC Vegas 25 co-main event started with a lot of promise, but ended quickly with a brutal kick to the liver. Giga Chikadze and Cub Swanson exchanged several hard punches in the opening moments of the bout. Just as the fight started to flow, Chikadze unleashed his patented liver kick (aka the Giga Kick). The effects were immediately written across Swanson's tormented face as he fell to his knees. Chikadze hesitated, briefly thinking the referee might stop the fight. When the referee waited, Chikadze swarmed Swanson and landed a few punches that forced an end to the bout at 1:03 of round one. "I had to tell all of the guys in the Top 15 that I'm here. If you didn't know my name, now you know," Chikadze said after the fight. "I had to bring the fire." After the victory, Chikadze respectfully called out former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway. "Max Holloway, it would be an honor to fight you because you are one of the best and I really want to fight you." UFC Vegas 25 results: Giga Chikadze stops Cub Swanson in co-main event https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1388703295942823936 Ion Cutelaba and Dustin Jacoby ends in disappointing split draw Ion Cutelaba put his fight with Dustin Jacoby at risk at Friday's weigh-in, grabbing Jacoby around the neck during their face-off. Luckily there wasn't a repeat of the Jeremy Stephens vs. Drakkar Klose cancellation and the Cutelabla vs. Jacoby bout took place as planned. It was a toe-to-toe battle, but the end result left something to be desired. Jacoby started strong, looking much sharper on the feet, but Cutelaba eventually took him down. Jacoby got back to his feet fairly quickly every time, but Cutelaba took him down repeatedly throughout the round, landing punches or elbows after nearly every takedown. Cutelaba went back to the takedown in round two. It worked well for the first couple minutes, but Jacoby began stuffing them and keeping Cutelaba at bay with his jab and occasionally landing with his uppercut and right cross. Jacoby staggered Cutelaba with a right hand in the waning seconds of round two, but couldn't put him down. Jacoby started the final round with a hard kick to the body. Cutelaba kept swinging, but looked like he'd lost a step or two since the first round. Not as worried about the takedown as he was in round one, Jacoby was swinging with more power punches in the final frame. Cutelaba dug deep and kept firing back. Jacoby just missed with a huge flying knee and then went for a takedown of his own. Cutelaba stuffed it. Jacoby got the takedown on his next attempt, but it came with about 10 seconds left in the fight. When the scorecards were read, one judge saw it in favor of Jacoby, another in favor of Cutelaba, and the final judge ruled it a draw for an overall result of a split draw. UFC Vegas 25 results: Ion Cutelaba vs Dustin Jacoby ruled a split draw (Photos courtesy of UFC) Manager says Kamaru Usman wants Michael Chiesa next at UFC 263 UFC Vegas 25 Live Results UFC Vegas 25 Main Card Main Event: Jiri Prochazka def Dominick Reyes by KO (elbows) at 4:29, R2Co-main Event: Giga Chikadze vs Cub Swanson by TKO (body kick and punches) at 1:03, R1Ion Cutelaba vs Dustin Jacoby ruled a split draw (29-28, 28-29, 28-28)Sean Strickland def Krzysztof Jotko by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)Merab Dvalishvili def Cody Stamann by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) UFC Vegas 25 Prelims Luana Pinheiro def Randa Markos by disqualification (illegal upkick) at 4:16, R1TJ Brown def Kai Kamaka III by split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)Luana Carolina def Poliana Botelho by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)Loma Lookboonmee def Sam Hughes by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)Andreas Michailidis def KB Bhullar by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)Filipe Colares def Luke Sanders by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-38, 29-28)

  • Manager to appeal Kai Kamaka’s controversial loss to TJ Brown at UFC on ESPN 23

    Kai Kamaka's manager will file an appeal following his client's controversial loss at UFC on ESPN 23.

  • Kevin Love says playing with hometown Trail Blazers and Damian Lillard would be 'special'

    On this week’s episode of the “Posted Up with Chris Haynes” podcast, Cavaliers forward Kevin Love revealed that it would be “special” if he had the chance to play for his hometown NBA team: the Portland Trail Blazers.

  • NFL betting: Money pours in on Denver Broncos amid Aaron Rodgers rumors

    The biggest story of NFL draft weekend is already affecting the betting market.