Tom Brady threw his 31st touchdown pass of the season, hitting running back Leonard Fournette for a 3-yard score.

The Bucs needed only 5:07 to get on the board, taking the opening kickoff and going 75 yards in 13 plays. All 13 plays were passes.

Brady went 11-of-13 for 75 yards and the score.

The longest play on the drive was 15 yards, with Fournette catching a 15-yarder and Mike Evans a 15-yarder.

Chris Godwin had five catches for 33 yards on the drive.

Tom Brady touchdown throw to Leonard Fournette gives Bucs early lead originally appeared on Pro Football Talk