Tom Brady touchdown seals NFC South for Buccaneers

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had the Carolina Panthers exactly where they wanted them.

The Bucs were down 11 points in the fourth quarter Sunday in a game they needed to clinch the NFC South.

So, what did the GOAT do? Launched another comeback, of course.

There were a pair of touchdown passes to Mike Evans, a strip sack of Sam Darnold that eventually led to a score and a 30-24 victory.

Of course, the clinching TD came on a quarterback sneak by Brady, his third of the season, as a 45-year-old.

The Bucs scored 20 straight points in the final quarter to end any playoff hopes of Carolina and New Orleans.

The Bucs are all of 8-8 but that doesn’t matter as Brady & Co. are NFC South champs and back in the playoffs.

