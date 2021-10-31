This Tom Brady touchdown pass stat is absolutely mind-boggling originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady continues to put up stats that would've seemed incomprehensible five years ago.

In the third quarter of Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the New Orleans Saints, the seven-time Super Bowl champion tallied his 148th touchdown pass since turning 40 years old.

Brady now has more touchdown passes in his 40s than he did in his 20s, despite playing 24 fewer games.

Check out the mind-boggling numbers in the tweet below:

Tom Brady is better in his 40s than his 20s 🤯



20s (96 games):

— 147 TD

— 78 INT

— 61.9%



40s (72 games):

— 148 TD

— 43 INT

— 64.9% pic.twitter.com/miGPQkF8B7 — StatMuse (@statmuse) October 31, 2021

Brady has played in three Super Bowls and won two of them since turning 40 years old on Aug. 3, 2017.

It's remarkable that he's still playing at an elite level. Brady entered Week 8 as the league leader in both passing yards (2,275) and touchdown passes (21). At this rate, Brady is going to be among the top candidates for NFL MVP, an award he's already won three times.