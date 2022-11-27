Tom Brady’s touchdown pass to Chris Godwin ties game at 7-7

1
Myles Simmons
·1 min read

Could there be a shootout in Cleveland?

After the Browns went down the field in seven plays to score an opening-drive touchdown, the Buccaneers took nine plays to get to the end zone to tie the game 7-7.

Quarterback Tom Brady was 4-of-4 on the possession for 24 yards with a 10-yard touchdown to receiver Chris Godwin.

But rookie running back Rachaad White had the big play of the drive with a 35-yard run that got the club into Cleveland territory.

Julio Jones also had a 6-yard catch on the possession.

Coming off their bye week after the victory over the Seahawks in Germany, the Bucs at least don’t look sluggish on offense to start Week 12.

Tom Brady’s touchdown pass to Chris Godwin ties game at 7-7 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

