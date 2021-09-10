Tom Brady threw 40 touchdowns last season. He has his first this season.

After going three-and-out on their opening drive, the Buccaneers hit their stride on their second possession. They went 94 yards in nine plays with Brady going 6-of-7 for 86 yards.

He threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Chris Godwin, but Brady got everyone involved.

Antonio Brown caught two passes for 44 yards, including a 28-yarder. Godwin, who scored seven touchdowns last season, had two catches for 13 yards. Rob Gronkowski caught a pass for 19 yards, and Mike Evans had a 10-yard reception for a first down.

The Cowboys gained 59 yards on their first possession, but they started at their own 2-yard line after a 65-yard punt by Bradley Pinion.

Tom Brady’s touchdown pass to Chris Godwin gives Bucs 7-0 lead originally appeared on Pro Football Talk